Finn Balor Brings the Undisputed Era Back, Brawls With Kings of NXT (Pics, Video)

Finn Balor brought some friends to deal with Pat McAfee and company in the Undisputed Era. On tonight’s show, Balor came out to address the crowd and the Kings of NXT interrupted. After McAfee crowed about taking out the Undisputed Era as well as Breezango, Killian Dain, and Drake Maverick.

Balor countered, teasing that he had brought some friends, and the Undisputed Era came out and rushed the ring.

You can see pics and video from the segment below: