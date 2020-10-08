Finn Balor’s Broken Jaw Reportedly Not As Bad As Shown On TV

Finn Balor confirmed that he suffered a broken jaw at NXT Takeover 31, and while he will miss some in-ring time, has no plans to vacate the NXT Title. According to a doctor on last night’s NXT, the jaw was broken in two places.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the injury is legitimate, but he said that he was told “it was made out to be worse than it is, whatever that means.”

With the information being accurate, and the X-ray proof being shown, it’s unknown what could have been played up on the broadcast. Last night, it was said that when Balor’s swelling goes down, they will know how severe the injury is. It was speculated on WOR that WWE could already know the severity and that statement could have been what was played up.