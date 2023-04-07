wrestling / News
Finn Balor Says He Suffered a Calf Tear Three Weeks Before WrestleMania 39
Finn Balor entered Hell in a Cell against Edge at WrestleMania 39, and he has revealed that he suffered a grade two calf tear just weeks prior. The Judgment Day member posted to his Instagram account on Friday to reveal the news that he suffered the tear on the March 10th episode of Smackdown.
Balor wrote:
Road to wrestlemania
On March 10th Ep of Smackdown I sustained a grade 2 calf tear.
Normal recovery time is estimated at 6-8 weeks.
Hold my beer!
With just 3 weeks & 2 days to Wrestlemania WWE medical team ‘threw the kitchen sink at it’ & with some careful planning, long days of rehab and a lot of swear words we made it back in time with a day or two spare!
My wife said it best. ‘This injury has been the Demon of your career, and you need to over come this Demon to Release YOUR DEMON at Wrestlemania’ @verolaguera
Special thanks to CJ for his incredible work ( and not taking a day off for 3 weeks)
Extra mention to @docholmes & @athleanx for all their support.
