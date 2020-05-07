wrestling / News

Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes, NXT Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s NXT

May 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT

WWE has set two matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including Finn Balor vs. Cameron grimes. The company announced during tonight’s episode that Balor will take on Grimes after the two had a confrontation on the episode.

In addition, Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher will defend their NXT Tag Team Title matches against Imperium. NXT will air next Wednesday on USA Network.

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

