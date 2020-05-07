wrestling / News
Finn Balor vs. Cameron Grimes, NXT Tag Team Title Match Set For Next Week’s NXT
WWE has set two matches for next week’s episode of NXT, including Finn Balor vs. Cameron grimes. The company announced during tonight’s episode that Balor will take on Grimes after the two had a confrontation on the episode.
In addition, Matt Riddle & Timothy Thatcher will defend their NXT Tag Team Title matches against Imperium. NXT will air next Wednesday on USA Network.
Straight from the office of GM @RealKingRegal, @SuperKingofBros & #TimothyThatcher will defend the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against @FabianAichner & @Marcel_B_WWE NEXT WEEK on @WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/dxOogEB2qx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 7, 2020
You want it, Grimes? You GOT it!@FinnBalor vs. @CGrimesWWE NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/kFrL4u55Rd
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 7, 2020
