Finn Balor Issues Challenge To Edge For WrestleMania 39
February 27, 2023 | Posted by
Finn Balor has challenged Edge to face him in the ring at WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Balor was interviewed backstage with The Judgment Day at his side and said he’s not done with Edge. He challenged Edge to face him in a one-on-one match at the PPV.
Edge has yet to respond to the challenge for the show, which takes place on April 1st and 2nd from Los Angeles.
BREAKING: @FinnBalor wants a match with @EdgeRatedR at #WrestleMania!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/gzm1nrI91P
— WWE (@WWE) February 28, 2023
