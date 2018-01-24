WWE News: Finn Balor Is Coming For Everything After Raw 25, Poll on Which Smackdown Women Have Momentum Heading Into The Rumble

– Finn Balor posted the following on Twitter, following Monday’s Raw 25 show…

Im coming for everything they said I couldn’t have.. pic.twitter.com/GH38Ku8f9y — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) January 23, 2018

– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, WWE posted a new poll asking fans which Smackdown Superstars have the most momentum going into the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. Here is how it breaks down…

* Becky Lynch (48%)

* The Riott Squad (28%)

* Naomi (11%)

* Carmella (5%)

* Natalya (4%)

* Tamina & Lana (4%)