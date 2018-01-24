wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Is Coming For Everything After Raw 25, Poll on Which Smackdown Women Have Momentum Heading Into The Rumble
– Finn Balor posted the following on Twitter, following Monday’s Raw 25 show…
Im coming for everything they said I couldn’t have.. pic.twitter.com/GH38Ku8f9y
— Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) January 23, 2018
– Following last night’s WWE Smackdown, WWE posted a new poll asking fans which Smackdown Superstars have the most momentum going into the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. Here is how it breaks down…
* Becky Lynch (48%)
* The Riott Squad (28%)
* Naomi (11%)
* Carmella (5%)
* Natalya (4%)
* Tamina & Lana (4%)