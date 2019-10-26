Finn Balor: ‘Wherever I Am Is the Main Roster’

– TMZ caught up with Finn Balor when he arrived in Los Angeles this week for his WWE Backstage appearance on FS1. When the photographer asked about Balor kicking Johnny Gargano, Balor said it was “a long time coming.” He also added that wherever he goes is considered the main roster for WWE.

When the photographer asked if Balor is a bad guy now, Finn Balor stated, “Am I a bad guy, or do I do bad things sometimes? You tell me. The lines are blurred in this day and age man. We don’t know what’s going on.”

After the photographer asked about Balor appearing on the “main roster” (Raw or Smackdown” again, Balor responded, “Wherever I am is the main roster, brother. Alright?”