wrestling / News
Finn Balor: ‘Wherever I Am Is the Main Roster’
October 26, 2019 | Posted by
– TMZ caught up with Finn Balor when he arrived in Los Angeles this week for his WWE Backstage appearance on FS1. When the photographer asked about Balor kicking Johnny Gargano, Balor said it was “a long time coming.” He also added that wherever he goes is considered the main roster for WWE.
When the photographer asked if Balor is a bad guy now, Finn Balor stated, “Am I a bad guy, or do I do bad things sometimes? You tell me. The lines are blurred in this day and age man. We don’t know what’s going on.”
After the photographer asked about Balor appearing on the “main roster” (Raw or Smackdown” again, Balor responded, “Wherever I am is the main roster, brother. Alright?”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff on WWF’s Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Against WCW Over the Look of Scott Hall
- Jim Ross Takes Issue With Seth Rollins’ Comments on AEW Being the ‘Minor Leagues,’ Says It Makes Him Look Bad
- Jim Ross on Ryback’s WWE Run Being Disappointing, Early Concerns About The Miz
- Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore