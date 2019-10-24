WWE News: Finn Balor Comments On Heel Turn, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, XFL Tickets On Sale Now

– Finn Balor turned heel on last night’s episode of NXT, attacking Johnny Gargano and hurting him bad enough to send him away on an ambulance. He commented on the attack on Twitter.

I’m back — Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 24, 2019

– WWE has officially announced their quarterly dividend. They will announce full Q3 financials next Thursday.

WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 13, 2019 and the payment date will be December 26, 2019.

– XFL tickets are now officially on sale. You can find them here.