Various News: Finn Balor Comments On Being In The Royal Rumble, Mojo Rawley Hypes His US Title Tournament Match, DDP Interviews Cody Rhodes

– On last night’s WWE Raw, Finn Balor announced that he was entering the Royal Rumble. He also posted the following on Twitter…

… and if it means going through 29 other men in the #RoyalRumble Match to get a Universal Title Rematch….

get ready Brock#Wrestlemania#RumbleForAll — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) January 2, 2018

– Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter, hyping his US Title tournament match with Zack Ryder…

– Diamond Dallas Page posted this video of Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes at the DDP Yoga Performance Center over the weekend, where they did a Facebook live interview on New Year’s Eve. In the video, it is revealed that the fur coat that Cody has recently been wearing was once his father’s, who had gifted it to DDP. They talk about he coat and DDP says he was going to leave it to Cody in his will, but ended up giving it to him now…