Finn Balor Confirms Marriage to Veronica Rodriguez
August 29, 2019
– Finn Balor has confirmed that he is now a married man. Balor posted to Instagram to reveal that he and his girlfriend Veronica Rodriguez did in fact get married over the weekend. Balor and Rodriguez posted images on Saturday which suggested they’d tied the knot, but had not confirmed the matter.
Rodriguez is a reporter for Fox Sports Mexico, and she also posted a photo of newly-married to her Instagram account. The two have been dating for a while, and Balor confirmed their relationship in June.
On behalf of 411, congratulations to the couple.
