WWE News: Finn Balor Confronts Karrion Kross on NXT, Bronson Reed vs. LA Knight Clip, WALTER Destroys Drake Maverick
March 25, 2021
– Karrion Kross defeated Oney Lorcan on tonight’s NXT, only to find himself confronted by Finn Balor after. On tonight’s show, Balor came out to cut a promo on Kross after the latter’s win over Lorcan, saying that what some people call “demons” are just uncontrolled emotions. Balor said that he’s controlled his and that will give him the edge in their match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver:
– WALTER wiped out Drake Maverick on tonight’s show until the referee stopped the match, and you can see video from it below:
– WWE also posted a clip of Bronson Reed’s win over LA Knight:
