Finn Balor Costs Damian Priest, GUNTHER Retains at WWE Survivor Series

The feud between Finn Balor and Damian Priest isn’t over and it allowed GUNTHER to retain the World Heavyweight title at WWE Survivor Series. The champion worked the arm of Priest throughout the match until eventually, Priest suffered a bad fall to the outside. With the referee distracted, Balor jumped off the steps and gave him a Coup de Grace. Once Priest was back in, GUNTHER hit a powerbomb then a sleeper to get the win.

GUNTHER is in his first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion and has held the belt for 115 days. He won it at Summerslam, from Priest, on August 3.