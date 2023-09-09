Finn Balor & Damian Priest Weigh In On JD McDonagh Possibly Joining Judgement Day

JD McDonagh has been associating himself with The Judgment Day lately, and both Finn Balor & Damian Priest talked about McDonagh potentially joining the group. The two spoke about McDonagh on this week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

Balor on McDonagh: “Listen, there’s been a lot of fuss and a lot of talk about J.D. McDonagh. Is he an ally of The Judgment Day? Is he somewhat a soon-to-be member of The Judgment Day? That we don’t know. The only thing that I know for sure, is that J.D. McDonagh has been an ally of Finn for 20 years. That is something that not many people can say. So, I trust him.”

Priest on McDonagh: “Jury’s still out. Judgment is still to be made, but for now, I’ll just leave that one alone.”