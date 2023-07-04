wrestling / News
Finn Balor Ruins Damian Priest’s Chance to Cash In Money in the Bank On WWE Raw
The Judgment Day is showing more cracks in their foundation as Finn Balor cost Damian Priest a chance to cash in on WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Dominik Mysterio compete against Seth Rollins, and late in the match Priest attacked the World Heavyweight Champion. After the two double teamed Rollins, Dominik told Priest to cash in but Balor came out and attacked Rollins, knocking Priest off the apron.
The two then got into an argument and during the chaos, Rollins hit Dominik with a Pedigree and escaped.
The situation unfolded after Priest (seemingly) inadvertently distracted Balor and cost him his World Heavyweight Championship match against Rollins at Money in the Bank. Raw ended with Balor and Priest arguing while Rhea Ripley tended to Dominik.
What a WILD ending to #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/vjOtRcqZMS
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Booker T Thinks Chris Jericho Would Be The Perfect Retirement Opponent For Sting
- Maxxine Dupri Sunbathing in a Bikini, Charlotte Flair, Iyo Sky Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Kevin Nash on CM Punk Removing the Microphone Flag During His AEW Return Promo
- Arn Anderson Names His Mount Rushmore Of Legit Wrestling Tough Guys