Finn Balor Ruins Damian Priest’s Chance to Cash In Money in the Bank On WWE Raw

The Judgment Day is showing more cracks in their foundation as Finn Balor cost Damian Priest a chance to cash in on WWE Raw. Monday’s show saw Dominik Mysterio compete against Seth Rollins, and late in the match Priest attacked the World Heavyweight Champion. After the two double teamed Rollins, Dominik told Priest to cash in but Balor came out and attacked Rollins, knocking Priest off the apron.

The two then got into an argument and during the chaos, Rollins hit Dominik with a Pedigree and escaped.

The situation unfolded after Priest (seemingly) inadvertently distracted Balor and cost him his World Heavyweight Championship match against Rollins at Money in the Bank. Raw ended with Balor and Priest arguing while Rhea Ripley tended to Dominik.