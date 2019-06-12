WWE News: Finn Balor Defends IC Title After 205 Live, IIconics Come Out During Smackdown Commercials, Nikki Bella Nominated For Queen of Swag

– After last night’s episode of 205 Live was completed, Finn Balor came out to defend the Intercontinental title against Shinsuke Nakamura in the dark match main event. He won the match. You can see a clip below.

Balor vs. Nakamura relegated to the dark match. Gotta make room for all that good shit on TV 😥 @solomonster #WWESSD #WWE pic.twitter.com/zh1cz7cdnw — KWFF_TheFish (@Kyitsui77) June 12, 2019

– The IIconics were also not on Smackdown, but they did come out during the commercial break to taunt the live crowd.

– Nikki Bella has been nominated for ‘Queen of Swag’ at the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Voting is now open at NickPlay.com and the winner will be announced on August 10.

The former Divas Champion joins an all-star lineup of influential and inspiring athletes in the Queen of Swag category, including Serena Williams, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Sloane Stephens, Stephanie Gilmore and Tori Bowie. The winner will be announced at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on Saturday, Aug. 10, on Nickelodeon.

If you want Fearless Nikki to be crowned 2019’s Queen of Swag, vote now at NickPlay.com.