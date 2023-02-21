Finn Balor’s Demon Version Was Originally Set To Return At Royal Rumble

There were plans originally set for Finn Balor to bring back The Demon for a return at the Royal Rumble, according to a new report. It was reported back in December by WrestlingNews.co that Balor was set to portray his Demon character against Edge in a gimmick match, which was expected to be Hell in a Cell.

While that didn’t happen of course, Fightful Select has confirmed that those plans were in fact set internally for the show. However, it didn’t happen because Edge’s filming schedule conflicted with that happening and instead it was booked as Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Balor and Rhea Ripley, with Edge and Phoenix going over.

Some of the people that the site spoke to were not of the opinion that The Demon would fit the current version of The Judgment Day and thus were against the notion, while others felt like the match could have used the extra buzz that would have been provided by The Demon’s return.

Balor said back in Septemner that The Demon’s return is “a possibility in the future, but right now I’m very much diving into this version of Finn that you’ve been seeing recently on Raw. Maybe the Demon will appear in the future, but not any time soon.”