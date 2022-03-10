Finn Balor Discusses Changing His Ring Style For Different Characters & Shows

Finn Balor keeps his in-ring style flexible depending on what character he’s playing or which show he’s on, and he discussed that on After the Bell. Speaking with Corey Graves, Balor talked about how he will change up his style depending on if he’s playing his main character or The Demon and whether he’s on Raw, Smackdown, or NXT. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On changing his ring style: “I feel I’ve made huge compromises. The compromise in my style, or the change in my style, I feel is so drastically different that it’s almost unrecognizable for me to watch it. The same way where Finn and the Demon are separate, I feel Finn in NXT vs. Finn on Raw is completely different. It’s the same image, same gear maybe some days, but it’s a completely different style.”

On tweaking his ring style based on feedback in NXT: “The one thing that is so underestimated, and I took as a compliment when I came to NXT the first time and I realized wasn’t really a compliment, was that I was told I was too smooth. ‘That sounds like a compliment. That sounds good.’ I don’t think it’s a compliment. Everything should be difficult. It shouldn’t be easy to do anything in a fight. A fight is not easy. You need to struggle before you succeed before people really appreciate it. You need to go through the struggles. In life, you need to struggle for years through high school, college, apprenticeships, to finally get there and then you appreciate it. I feel it’s the same with someone doing a backflip, you don’t really struggle to do it, it’s just a backflip. If I’m thinking about how I apply myself, if I go out there and do the foot stomp first, people are going to go ‘ehh.'”