wrestling / News
Finn Balor on Dominik Mysterio Becoming a Man as Part of Judgment Day
– Speaking to WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Finn Balor noted how Dominik Mysterio came into the Judgment Day as a boy, but now he’s a full-grown man. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
Finn Balor on Dominik Mysterio: When Dominik came to the Judgment Day, he was merely a boy. But now, trust me, he is a man.”
On a potential run for the tag team titles: “Yeah, either with Damian or with Dom, it don’t matter. But I think if I was tag team champion, I would then be a grand slam champion. So that is something that I hope is on the horizon.”
The man, Dominik, is also defending his NXT North American title on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. Dominik will face Dragon Lee in a title defense, with his father Rey Mysterio appearing in Dragon Lee’s corner. Of course, Dominik will be supported by his “Mami,” WWE Women’s World Champion, Rhea Ripley. The show will be broadcast live tonight at 8:00 pm EST on USA Network.
