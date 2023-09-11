Finn Balor Highlights Dominik Mysterio As “The Biggest Surprise” of the Judgment Day

Speaking recently with the Ringer Wrestling Show, Finn Balor shared his thoughts on the talent of his fellow members of the Judgment Day (via Fightful). According to Balor, Dominik Mysterio’s growth and accomplishments were the most unexpected of everything seen from the faction recently. You can find a highlight from Balor and listen to the podcast below.

On which of his stablemates in the Judgment Day have impressed him: “All three. I thought they were good, I didn’t know they were that good. Damian, I knew had it in him, he just maybe didn’t realize himself or he needed that extra kick up the ass to get going, and I feel the last couple of months, especially since winning Money in The Bank, he’s really stepped it up a gear. Rhea, I think everyone knew was a superstar from the day she walked in the door, it was just a matter of time. For me, the biggest surprise was Dominik. He’s kind of completely stepped out and probably exceeded any expectation that anyone had for his entire career, in one year. Last weekend was the one-year anniversary since he joined Judgment Day. I feel he was kind of given a warm reception when he came in because he was the son of a Hall of Famer, the son of Rey Mysterio, he was accepted because he was the blood of Rey Mysterio. ‘We appreciate you’re doing this and because we love your dad so much, we’re going to cheer for you.’ Once he stepped out from under that tree and started fending for himself, he’s been a completely different animal. Not only the growth he’s shown outside of the ring, his promos, his character work, but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental for someone who has had very little training, no NXT experience, most of his training has been done on the job, on live TV, this kid is the future of the business in my opinion.”