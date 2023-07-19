wrestling / News

Finn Balor Reacts To Dominik Mysterio’s Title Win on Last Night’s WWE NXT

July 19, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Dominik Mysterio Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Dominik Mysterio won the North American title on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, adding to the Judgment Day’s recent success. In a post on Twitter, Finn Balor commented on the achievement.

He wrote: “The proudest moment of my career. Congratulations @DomMysterio35

