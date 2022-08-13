Finn Balor Explains Why Edge’s Ideas About The Judgment Day Were ‘Too Old School’

– While speaking to WWE El Brunch, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed possibly adding more members to The Judgment Day and his attack on Edge, leading to Balor taking over the stable. Below are some highlights (per Fightful):

Finn Balor on if he wants to add more members to Judgment Day: “Not in every case is it more important to have more soldiers. I prefer quality over quantity. We definitely have our eyes open for more quality and when that quality presents itself, we’ll definitely welcome more members to The Judgment Day.”

On his attack on Edge: “I wouldn’t say we were friends, we were more colleagues. I have a lot of colleagues, very few friends. This idea of senior wrestlers wanting to control the more junior wrestlers, or how they see as junior wrestlers, is too old school and not very forward thinking, and not something I appreciated. I don’t like to look down on people or be looked down on. I feel that’s what Edge was doing to Priest, Rhea, and myself and we needed to put a stop to that.”