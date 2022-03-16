Finn Balor Explains His Month-Long Hiatus From WWE

Finn Balor was absent from WWE television from mid-January to mid-February, and he’s now spoken up about why. Balor was off WWE TV following his January 17th Raw loss to Austin Theory until is February 21st return, and as he told BT Sport, it was due to his work visa needing to be renewed.

“I’m gonna give you an exclusive here because I haven’t spoken about this once,” Balor said (per Fightful). “I didn’t want to take any time off, I didn’t want to miss any shows. I didn’t need any time off, I wasn’t injured. Legally, my Visa needed to be renewed and I needed to go home to Ireland to go to the U.S Embassy to get a new Visa. That’s why I wasn’t at the Royal Rumble and that’s why I wasn’t there for a month.”

He continued, “And everyone is asking questions, Finn’s not there.. Finn’s not here.. And it was strictly because of legal paperwork that needed to be done. It had to be rectified. It had been pushed and pushed because we couldn’t travel and because of COVID, and then it was kinda like a window opening and I said ‘Look, we’re gonna have to do it so let’s just do it now.’ The time off was taken reluctantly in January to take care of that paperwork but it’s now taken care of for the next ten years.”