Finn Balor Says He Is the NXT Brand, Explains How the ‘Shackles Are Completely Off’ Now

– TV Insider recently interviewed NXT Superstar Finn Balor, who discussed his return to NXT. Below are some highlights.

Finn Balor on being the NXT brand: “I’m not part of this brand. I am the brand. When Finn’s gone, nobody is watching. When Finn’s there, everybody is watching. We talk about Johnny Gargano, the heart of NXT. He is this NXT darling. He was champion for 57 days. Finn Bálor was champion for 292 days, so if the heart of NXT was a 57-day champ, there are some big issues.”

Balor on having had the shackles on for too long: “The shackles have been on for way too long. I kind of been put in a little box, locked in this cage and being this one-trick pony. The shackles are completely off. I’m going to go back to what I like to do, which is just being myself and going out there no holds barred and have a little fun.”

On showing a new side of Finn Balor: