wrestling / News
Finn Balor Says His Feud With Damian Priest Is Not Over
October 7, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor at WWE Bad Blood this past Saturday. In a post on Instagram, WWE shared a video of Finn Balor letting Priest know their feud isn’t over.
He said: “This ain’t over, Damian. This ain’t over because right when you least expect it, I’ll be waiting.”
