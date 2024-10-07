wrestling / News

Finn Balor Says His Feud With Damian Priest Is Not Over

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Damian Priest Finn Balor WWE Bad Blood Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Damian Priest defeated Finn Balor at WWE Bad Blood this past Saturday. In a post on Instagram, WWE shared a video of Finn Balor letting Priest know their feud isn’t over.

He said: “This ain’t over, Damian. This ain’t over because right when you least expect it, I’ll be waiting.

