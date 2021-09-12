Finn Balor Loves the Forbidden Door Concept In Wrestling, Talks NXT UK Talent He Wants To Work With

In a recent interview with Cultaholic, Finn Balor discussed pitching his NXT UK move, what he thinks of the Forbidden Door concept, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Finn Balor on pitching his NXT UK move and NXT UK talent he wants to wrestle: “It wasn’t necessarily on a temporary basis. I’m very interested in the idea of challenging myself against different performers. I’ve been on NXT, I’ve been on RAW, I’ve been on SmackDown, and I’ve been back to NXT. I felt like the next kind of territory I wanted to experience fully was NXT UK, and obviously the office had some different ideas about that. They said maybe there’s a point in time we can do it, but right now, the journey was decided that I would return to SmackDown. Obviously, very excited to be back on SmackDown, but the idea of a run in NXT UK is very, very appealing to me…..WALTER, I feel like we were kind of getting towards that match at the beginning of the pandemic before international travel got shut down. That’s one. Jordan Devlin is someone I’d love to face again. Noam Dar is someone I’d love to face again. A-Kid, I think has tremendous potential. There’s a host of guys out there that have done fantastic work. NXT UK is in good hands.”

On Rampage Brown’s potential: “Rampage is has been doing this just as long as I have, and he’s got tons of experience, the look, the charisma, the presence, and the ability. For me, he’s someone that could seamlessly make the transition to RAW or SmackDown when required. He’s someone I’d love to be in the ring with.”

On what he thinks of the Forbidden Door concept: “I love the idea of the Forbidden Door. I feel like, if I have the opportunity to wrestle in Japan or Mexico or in Europe, for whatever promotion, I would love the opportunity to be able to do it. Obviously, contractually and WWE, they take care of all my dates and my travel, so they organize everything. But if we can somehow set up a working relationship between WWE and these other brands from around the world, I would love to challenge myself against performers in different regions.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Cultaholic with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.