WWE News: Finn Balor Gets New Tattoo, Bayley Comments on Tonight’s Six-Pack Challenge, NXT UK Highlights
– Finn Balor picked up some new ink ahead of his return to the road for NXT. Balor posted a couple pictures of a dinosaur tattoo he got on his elbow to Twitter yesterday; you can check them out below.
Raaaaaaawr pic.twitter.com/CKS8T9pryg
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) October 16, 2019
– Bayley took to Twitter today herself, commenting on the Six-Pack Challenge to take place on tonight’s Smackdown. Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke will face off for a shot at Bayley’s championship. Bayley snarked that despite not being in the match, Charlotte Flair will still win and then told the competitors to “show me something”:
I bet Charlotte still wins https://t.co/uV2crFQRhg
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 18, 2019
Somebody show me something. https://t.co/8FsGeygtsg
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 18, 2019
– Here are the highlights from this week’s episode of NXT UK:
