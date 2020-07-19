wrestling / News

Finn Balor Gives Good Brothers Shout Out After Impact Slammiversary

July 18, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Following tonight’s Impact Slammiversary event which saw Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, The Good Brothers, make their Impact debuts by taking out Ace Austin and Madman Fulton following Eddie Edwards winning the Impact Title in the main event, Finn Balor shouted the duo out on Twitter, tweeting:

“Good Brothers”

