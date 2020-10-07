Finn Balor Says He Has a Broken Jaw, Will Reveal More On Tonight’s NXT

Finn Balor has given an update to his injury status following his match with Kyle O’Reilly at NXT Takeover 31. Balor posted to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal his jaw was broken in two places and that more details will be available on tonight’s NXT.

As reported, Balor was taken to a local hospital after the show to get X-rays done on his jaw. He was bleeding from the mouth toward the end of the match, which saw him retain the title against O’Reilly.

NXT airs tonight on USA Network.