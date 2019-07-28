Finn Balor Health Update, IG Post From Hospital Bed

– As previously reported, Finn Balor was forced to withdraw from last night’s Smackville special due to an undisclosed injury. He was reportedly dealing with an illness that kept him off the show. Later on, Balor shared an Instagram post that shows him in a hospital bed. The caption reads, “Summerslam.” You can check out his Instagram post below.

Balor was originally supposed to face Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental title. As a result, Ali served Balor’s replacement. Nakamura would then go on to defeat Ali to retain the title at Smackville.

Finn Balor is currently scheduled to face Bray Wyatt at Summerslam 2019. The event is set for Sunday, August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.