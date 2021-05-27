Finn Balor Reflects On Getting Injured After Winning Universal Title, Talks Potential WWE Main Roster Return

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Finn Balor discussed getting injured after winning the Universal title, potentially returning to the WWE main roster, and much more. You can read Finn Balor’s comments below.

Finn Balor on his current character in NXT: “The current Finn Balor character is the most accurate to my personality in real life, the way I’m performing it now. I think in the past, it was a little different, but I feel like this is the closest I am to actually performing as myself in my career….when you come to WWE, it’s such a well-oiled machine that has different departments that kind of help you reach your potential. Obviously, I tried to keep a lot of those departments happy, but maybe I lost sight a little of who and what was true to myself or my character. It was a learning process. I wouldn’t look back on it in a negative light, but it was certainly an experience that helped me grow as a performer and really understand the business of what we do.”

On his injury after winning the Universal Championship: “A lot of people talk about the injury like, ‘What if you hadn’t got hurt?’ and ‘What would’ve happened?’ I really look at it the opposite way and say that I got to debut on Raw, beat Roman Reigns, and three weeks later, be in the main event of SummerSlam, beat Seth Rollins, and be the first Universal Champion. For a kid starting out at 18 years old in Ireland trying to be a wrestler, to achieve that was such a monumental task that nothing can spoil that for me….in reality, you get the title, you defend it a couple of times, you’re on bided time, and you’re gonna have to do the favor eventually. The injury gave the title reign so much more mystique because I never had to defend it or lose it. I had to relinquish it. It’s a very poetic way to look at it, but I feel like I had the climb, I had the glory, then I gave it away gracefully and didn’t have to lose any integrity really because of that. It’s maybe a different way of looking at it, but I always try and look at the positives.”

On potentially returning to the WWE main roster: “I grew up as a wrestling fan watching WWE, and that’s essentially where I want to be performing. I feel like in my last run there, I wasn’t doing myself justice. I needed to change something, and the change came with NXT to kinda figure out who I was again. I’ve managed to do that to some level, and I’m definitely hopeful that a return to Raw or SmackDown will happen in the future.”

