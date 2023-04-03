wrestling / News

Details On How WWE Dealt With Finn Balor Injury At WrestleMania 39

April 2, 2023 | Posted by Ashish
Finn Balor Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Finn Balor was legitimately busted open during the Hell In A Cell match at WrestleMania 39 Night Two tonight after Edge hit him in the head with a ladder.

According to the report, while Edge distracted the audience by pulling weapons out, Balor was given what appeared to be a numbing agent by injection. He then was given staples at ringside to close the cut before proceeding with the match.

