WWE News: Finn Balor Issues Warning at NXT Takeover: WarGames, Johnny Gargano Praises Austin Theory

– Finn Balor appeared in a vignette to issue a warning to the NXT roster at NXT Takeover: WarGames. You can see the video below, in which Balor warned the roster that all eyes will return to him this week:

– WWE posted a video with Johnny Gargano and Austin Theory after Theory helped Gargano win the North American Championship at the show. Gargano said that Theory was the future of the brand and suggsted that he let Leon Ruff beat him so he could become a three-time champion and beat his own record of most NXT North American title reigns: