Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Set For OTT Tenth Anniversary in October

August 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Finn Balor JD McDonagh WWE Raw 5-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

Over the Top Wrestling has announced that WWE’s Finn Balor and JD McDonaugh will appear at the OTT tenth anniversary event. That show happens on October 26.

