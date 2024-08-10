wrestling / News
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh Set For OTT Tenth Anniversary in October
August 10, 2024
Over the Top Wrestling has announced that WWE’s Finn Balor and JD McDonaugh will appear at the OTT tenth anniversary event. That show happens on October 26.
