Finn Balor Joins The Judgment Day On WWE Raw, Group Turns On Edge (Clips)

The Judgment Day added its newest member in Finn Balor on tonight’s Raw, and then promptly turned on its leader in Edge. Monday night’s episode saw Balor come out to join the stable, after which Balor said that joining the stable was a choice but a calling. He said he was tired of being something he wasn’t and said that he spoke with them last night and they realized they have a lot in common. Damien Priest said that Edge has taught them to get rid of any limitations that was holding them back, and the last of that is Edge himself.

The group then attacked Edge and laid him out, with Balor announced as the new leader.