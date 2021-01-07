wrestling / News
Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Hospitalized After NXT New Year’s Evil
Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly were in need of medical attention after their hard-hitting match at NXT New Year’s Evil. WWE announced after tonight’s episode of NXT that Balor and O’Reilly were transported to the hospital after the match. Balor will be getting his arm looked at, while O’Reilly will have x-rays done to his jaw.
The two were also checked out after their match at NXT TakeOver: 31, where Balor suffered a broken jaw. That was Balor’s last match before tonight.
BREAKING: After that grueling main event, both @FinnBalor & @KORcombat are on their way to the hospital. Kyle is getting his jaw x-rayed and Finn is getting his arm checked out. #NXTNYE
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 7, 2021
With @KORcombat having no choice but to tap, @FinnBalor retains the #NXTChampionship. #NXTNYE #AndStill pic.twitter.com/ynBKuRUpdp
— WWE (@WWE) January 7, 2021
Every bit as physical as the last encounter and one hell of a main event. #AndStill #NXTChampionship #NXTNYE https://t.co/Rorg0TNUMr
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 7, 2021
