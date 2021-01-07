Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly Hospitalized After NXT New Year’s Evil

Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly were in need of medical attention after their hard-hitting match at NXT New Year’s Evil. WWE announced after tonight’s episode of NXT that Balor and O’Reilly were transported to the hospital after the match. Balor will be getting his arm looked at, while O’Reilly will have x-rays done to his jaw.

The two were also checked out after their match at NXT TakeOver: 31, where Balor suffered a broken jaw. That was Balor’s last match before tonight.

