Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly to Relive TakeOver 31 Match on Tomorrow’s NXT

– WWE has announced that ahead of their upcoming rematch at New Year’s Evil, NXT champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly are going to relive their match from NXT TakeOver 31 on tomorrow’s edition of NXT. You can see the full announcement below:

Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly to relive their epic NXT Title Match Before squaring off for the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil on Jan. 6., Finn Bálor and Kyle O’Reilly will both take a special look back at their explosive matchup from NXT TakeOver 31. The two Superstars went to war and left with a mutual respect after a punishing showdown. See what The Prince and The Undisputed ERA’s O’Reilly have to say about their epic showdown at NXT TakeOver 31, this Wednesday at 8/7 C on NXT.

Tomorrow’s NXT will air live on the USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:

* A Very Gargano Christmas

* The return of Bronson Reed

* Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly to relive their epic NXT Title Match

* Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah Scott

* Street Fight for NXT Tag Team Championship: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan (c) vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick