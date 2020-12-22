wrestling / News
Finn Balor & Kyle O’Reilly to Relive TakeOver 31 Match on Tomorrow’s NXT
– WWE has announced that ahead of their upcoming rematch at New Year’s Evil, NXT champion Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly are going to relive their match from NXT TakeOver 31 on tomorrow’s edition of NXT. You can see the full announcement below:
Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly to relive their epic NXT Title Match
Before squaring off for the NXT Championship at New Year’s Evil on Jan. 6., Finn Bálor and Kyle O’Reilly will both take a special look back at their explosive matchup from NXT TakeOver 31. The two Superstars went to war and left with a mutual respect after a punishing showdown.
See what The Prince and The Undisputed ERA’s O’Reilly have to say about their epic showdown at NXT TakeOver 31, this Wednesday at 8/7 C on NXT.
Tomorrow’s NXT will air live on the USA Network. Here’s the updated lineup:
* A Very Gargano Christmas
* The return of Bronson Reed
* Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly to relive their epic NXT Title Match
* Jake Atlas vs. Isaiah Scott
* Street Fight for NXT Tag Team Championship: Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan (c) vs. Killian Dain & Drake Maverick
More Trending Stories
- The Young Bucks Say They Turned Down ‘Four or Five’ Contract Offers From WWE
- Kevin Owens Explains Why No One Helped Him At TLC, Thanks Fans, Comments On Smackdown Match
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin As The Ringmaster, Pairing With Ted DiBiase, WWE’s Plan For The Ultimate Warrior’s Return In 1996
- Edge Shuts Down Twitter User Criticizing Photo With Wife Beth Phoenix