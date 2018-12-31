WWE News: Finn Balor Looks Back on a Busy 2018, Lio Rush Hypes 205 Live Match With Kalisto

– Finn Balor took to Twitter to wish fans a happy New Year and look back on his busy 2018. In the video, which you can see below, Belor notes that he worked 170 matches in 2018 and hopes for an even bigger year in 2019. He ends the video with a message of equality, saying, “Remember, we are all equal.”

– Lio Rush shared a new video to Instagram in which he addresses Kalisto ahead of their match on 205 Live. The match is a qualifier for the Fatal Four-Way at the Royal Rumble for the Cruiserweight Championship.

Rush said (per WZ), “I want you to take a second. Think about what I’ve done and where I’m going. Now I want you to think about all of the common men that I put away on 205 Live in 2018. Kalisto? Are you kidding me? He doesn’t stand a chance. Not just because I’m better than him. Not just because I’m faster than him, but because I’m ready. Kalisto isn’t focused. He hasn’t been for a long time now. You want to know what Kalisto’s been doing? He’s been partying. He’s been throwing streamers. He’s been celebrating. I don’t remember the last thing that Kalisto has accomplished other than being in a GQ magazine that nobody cares about. That spot in the Fatal 4-Way match at the Royal Rumble is mine.”