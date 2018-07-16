wrestling / News
WWE News: Finn Balor Makes Fun of Baron Corbin For Losing at Extreme Rules, Footage of Ronda Rousey Rushing The Ring at Extreme Rules, Shinsuke Nakamura’s Championship Photo Shoot
– Finn Balor posted the following on Twitter after last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV, making fun of Baron Corbin for losing their match…
Question: How tall is Baron Corbin?
Answer: It doesn’t matter because Everyone is the same height with their shoulders pinned to the mat 🤗
— Finn Bálor forEVERYone (@FinnBalor) July 16, 2018
– Here is Ronda Rousey charging thering at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV…
– Shinsuke Nakamura strikes a series of poses with the United States Championship after defeating Jeff Hardy for the title at last night’s WWE Extreme Rules PPV…