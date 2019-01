Finn Balor Makes Surprise Appearance At NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool (Pics, Video)

Finn Balor made a surprise appearance at NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool, where he defeated his student Jordan Devlin. Devlin had attacked his original opponent Travis Banks, so Balor was named as a replacement. He won the match with the Coup de Grace. You can find 411’s live coverage here.

FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN FINN #NXTUKTakeOver #NXTUK @FinnBalor pic.twitter.com/1esB6Vh0U4 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 12, 2019