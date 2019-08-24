wrestling / News
Finn Balor May Have Gotten Married On Friday
– Finn Balor is taking some time off from WWE, and it appears that he may have used the time to tie the knot. Balor and his fiancee, Fox Sports Mexico’s Vero Rodriguez, posted photos to Instagram strongly suggesting that the couple got married over on Friday.
You can see the pics below, which are a long-distance shot of what appears to be the two in a wedding ceremony and Rodriguez in a white dress while Balor has a white shirt, suspenders and shorts on. He captioned it with the hashtag #Forevergang. Rodriguez’s post is simpler, with a shot of a candlelit area and the caption “W.”
It’s important to ntoe that neither have confirmed the step and despite what it may appear to be, this is not officially announced. Balor confirmed he was dating Rodriguez in an equally-vague post in June, which was also hashtagged #Forevergang.
