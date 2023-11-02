wrestling / News

Finn Balor Meets Young Fan Dressed as Him on Halloween

November 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Finn Balor WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar and Undisputed Tag Team Champion Finn Balor had a fun interaction meeting a young trick or treater on Halloween who was dressed as Finn’s Demon persona. You can check out the video Balor shared of the wholesome meeting below.

Finn Balor wrote, “Home for 24 hours between Germany Tour and The Crown Jewel, we had some interesting trick or treaters! 🎃”

