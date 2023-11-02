wrestling / News
Finn Balor Meets Young Fan Dressed as Him on Halloween
November 2, 2023 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar and Undisputed Tag Team Champion Finn Balor had a fun interaction meeting a young trick or treater on Halloween who was dressed as Finn’s Demon persona. You can check out the video Balor shared of the wholesome meeting below.
Finn Balor wrote, “Home for 24 hours between Germany Tour and The Crown Jewel, we had some interesting trick or treaters! 🎃”
Home for 24 hours between Germany Tour and The Crown Jewel, we had some interesting trick or treaters! 🎃😈 pic.twitter.com/4zp4GuRbwl
— Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) November 2, 2023
