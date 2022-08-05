Finn Balor Discusses His Decision To Change His Ring Gear, Effect On His In-Ring Work

After a heel turn and joining the Judgement Day, Balor began wearing black leather pants for his ring presentation (per Wrestling Inc.) The costume change was first seen on July 4th’s “WWE Raw,” although Balor says he’s been thinking about the change for some time. He gave a few more details on the Cheap Heat podcast, which you can listen to below.

On the decision to make the change: “Just thought I’d try something different with the new kinda direction that the character’s going. I felt like a new visual look might be worth a try, as well.”

On the effect of the new look on his wrestling: ““I’m not used to like, being so restricted with my movements, you know? It is a lot more sweaty in there, so I’m still kinda adjusting to getting used to that. But I like it. So far, so good.”