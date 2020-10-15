wrestling / News

WWE News: Finn Balor Posts New Post-Surgery Pic, New Video Looks at Capitol Wrestling Center

October 14, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Finn Balor Damian Priest NXT Takeover: In Your House

– Finn Balor has posted a new photo following his surgery late last week. Balor, who underwent surgery on Friday to fix two fractures in his jaw, posted the following:

– WWE shared a new video looking at the Capitol Wrestling Center, as the arena inside the PC is now called:

