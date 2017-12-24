WWE News: Finn Balor Tweets About Having to Work During Holidays, Instagram Pics featuring Nikki Bella, Mandy Rose, & Paige, Billy Kay

– Finn Balor tweeted about the difficulty in leaving home on Christmas Eve for RAW tomorrow, and what his Mom told him.

Its always hard leaving home, even harder on Xmas eve.

I told my mum

‘I’m sorry that we have RAW on Xmas day & I have to go wrestle’

She replied

‘Well isn’t it better than you NOT being able to go wrestle on raw on Xmas day!’

👸🏼Perspective — Finn Bálor Forever (@FinnBalor) December 24, 2017

– Below is a video of Billy Kay talking about how she wish she could do the Spanish Fly but she can’t flip or jump, along with a video of Mustafa Ali and Neville doing the move.

– Here are WWE’s Top 25 Instagram Photos of the Week.