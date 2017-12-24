 

WWE News: Finn Balor Tweets About Having to Work During Holidays, Instagram Pics featuring Nikki Bella, Mandy Rose, & Paige, Billy Kay

December 24, 2017
– Finn Balor tweeted about the difficulty in leaving home on Christmas Eve for RAW tomorrow, and what his Mom told him.

– Below is a video of Billy Kay talking about how she wish she could do the Spanish Fly but she can’t flip or jump, along with a video of Mustafa Ali and Neville doing the move.

– Here are WWE’s Top 25 Instagram Photos of the Week.

My Christmas gift ❤️🎄😍

Last nights look 💣💣💣 @wweglamsquad #RAW Hair & MU @shamrockin77 🙌🏼

