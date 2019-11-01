wrestling / News
Finn Balor Not Expected For Smackdown Tour He’s Advertised For
November 1, 2019
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Finn Balor is currently advertised for Smackdown brand shows in the UK but he will not actually be appearing. There was a plan to have him show up but that changed once he was moved to NXT.
The original plan for Balor, prior to his NXT move, was to take a break after his loss to Bray Wyatt at Summerslam and then return for Smackdown. With NXT ratings dropping, he was moved to increase star power.
