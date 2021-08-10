Finn Balor on Becky Lynch Being Destined for Greatness, Wanting a Third Run in NXT

– WWE Die Woche recently interviewed SmackDown Superstar Finn Balor, who discussed Becky Lynch, wanting a third run in NXT, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Finn Balor on Becky Lynch saying he changed her life: “Obviously, it’s a beautiful thing to hear and for her to say that. But I think I’ve gone on the record before and in saying that Becky was already a store before she ever met me. She just didn’t know it. And she came to the training center that we had in Bray, County Wicklow, and she was already destined for greatness. And we just provided a location for her to practice her passion and her love, and use that location as a springboard to get to where she wanted to go. It wasn’t anything that I done or any of the other coaches done. It was something that she done all by herself. And you know obviously I’m very grateful for her kind words, but she doesn’t need to thank anybody but herself.”

Balor on wanting a third run in NXT: “NXT is hard to even put into words. For a long time, European wrestling was my home. Then, I spent so much time in Japan that I really felt like Japan was my home and even if I left, I would return to Japan and finish my career there. Then, I encountered NXT and what it is and the camaraderie in the group of performers. NXT became something that was in my heart.I used to think that other things in my career would mean more and the two times in NXT, for different reasons, have been two of the most beautiful periods in my career. Personally and professionally. I feel like I’ve grown so much in NXT and I feel part of the team. I bond with the guys that are there. Not only the guys in the ring but the staff behind the scenes, the producers, the trainers. Something that I really feel attached to and feel passionate about. I’ve had two runs there and hopefully, in the future, there will be a third.”