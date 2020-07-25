Finn Balor on Facing Edge at NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin

– As previously reported, Robert Stone campaigned to make Edge one of his clients. Edge said he’s join Stone and noted that he wanted a match against Finn Balor at NXT TakeOver. Later on, The Irish Mirror spoke to Balor himself, who spoke about Edge wanting to face him at an NXT UK TakeOver: Dublin event. Below are some highlights.

Finn Balor on a TakeOver matchup with Edge: “Somebody was talking online about possibly challenging Finn Balor at NXT Takeover and that was Edge. I would like to address that situation right now, Edge was saying he wanted to face Finn Balor at Takeover so if we could do it at Takeover Dublin all the better. An absolute legend in the the ring, but what an absolute gent and a true pro outside the ring. I’ve always said it to both him and Christian that when they retired, I met them at a couple of media appearances and I said: ‘lads, you two are like how I’d look to transition out of wrestling – to carry yourself with such professionalism’. To see him (Edge) back is fantastic. Getting the chance to wrestle with him would be even better.”

Balor on a possible matchup with Sheamus in Dublin: “Yeah, I think me and Sheamus have wrestled in Dublin before but I think if we do it again we’d do it properly. Sheamus is a top man, I think he’s someone who’d be fantastic in NXT. I remember when I first came to WWE and I’d been in NXT for about two years and I got drafted to Raw. A lot of the boys on Raw would be saying ‘Oh you don’t want to be in the ring with Sheamus, he hits you really hard’ and I’m thinking that sounds kind of normal to me for where I’m from. I think it was even before I got drafted to Raw, I was NXT champion and I was doing a tour of Europe and they put me in with Sheamus every night and I remember the first night he hit me, and I hit him back. And it was like we had a mutual understanding… I love being in the ring with Sheamus and I’m a big fan of him. To see him back in the ring is great, he’s in tremendous shape and he keeps evolving and it’d be a big coup for NXT if we can get him down here.”