– During a recent interview with BT Sport’s Rob Armstrong for The Run-In, WWE Superstar Finn Balor discussed today’s Survivor Series event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Finn Balor on showing his creative side with The Judgment Day: “A lot. That’s something that was stifled for a lot of years with just the way things work, working for such a big company with so many different departments that you have to keep happy. Everything from merchandise to TV to media, you have to keep all these departments happy. Sometimes, I’ve done that at the expense of my own happiness, that’s something that I’ve changed in recent years and I feel like that’s helped me flourish,” he said.

On when he thinks started to click with the group: “Clash at the Castle. The build-up to that match, especially, but when we were all laughing at Rey having just gotten kicked in the balls by his son.”

At today’s WWE Survivor Series 2022 event, Finn Balor faces AJ Styles in a singles match. The card will be broadcast live tonight on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. The premium live event is being held at the TD Garden in Boston.