Finn Balor On John Cena Taking His SummerSlam Match: ‘I Would Have Done The Same’

Finn Balor gets why John Cena took his shot and signed the contract that was initially Balor’s to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. Balor spoke with WWE Die Woche for a new interview and discussed Cena signing the contract on last week’s Smackdown after Baron Corbin attacked The Prince. You can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On if he was upset that Cena signed the contract: “Of course, but in the same situation, I’m sure I would have done the same. I have to respect that and respect the approach he came with. I do believe that myself and Roman have unfinished business. Roman accepted the challenge. It may not be SummerSlam, but I’m sure we’ll get down to business once Roman and John is handled.”

On which of the two he’d rather face after SummerSlam: “I’m not sure the possibility of a triple threat is off the cards right now, so if we could somehow finagle that, that would be fantastic. If not, the one reason I’m in SmackDown is to become Universal Champion. Roman Reigns is who I want. I’ve wrestled John before and wrestled Roman before. What I want is to become the Universal Champion.”