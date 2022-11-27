Finn Balor On Rhea Ripley’s Star Power, Says Dominik Mysterio Will Be a ‘Huge Star’

Finn Balor has been impressed with his Judgment Day stablemates in Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Balor recently spoke with BT Sport ahead of Survivor Series, and you can see the highlights below:

On Ripley’s star power and potential: “Yeah, she has that ‘it’ factor that you just can’t put your finger on, you know? And then, she’s still so young, and she’s going to grow and develop into more of a superstar than she already is. But it’s so beautiful for me to watch that growth up close and personal.”

On Dominik Mysterio: “And then to see Dominik slip into the role so seamlessly. Because people forget, he kinda debuted about a year before he turned heel. And he was learning on the job, like he wasn’t really doing that much training. And I mean that with the greatest amount of respect, but he had a couple months training I think with Lance [Storm], and little bits here and there with his dad and stuff. But not an immense amount of training to be in the deep end on live TV for WWE. And he was only kind of adapting to that, and then he was thrown this huge curveball where he’s now turning on his dad and portraying a completely different character. And the way he’s stepped into that character is incredible to watch.

“You know, I remember that first night when he was going out to do a heel promo, and like going up to him to try and calm him down a little. I was just, ‘Don’t worry, it’s going to be cool.’ He’s all, ‘Oh, I’m cool, bro. Don’t worry.’ I said, ‘You know what you’re going to say?’ ‘No, I’ll figure it out.’ [laughs]. He went out there super chilled and that’s how he is. I think he’s going to be a huge star for us.”

